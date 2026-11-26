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Artificial intelligence is entering workplaces across Africa, but many organisations still grapple with how to turn experimentation into meaningful changes in how they operate.

A new partnership between technology firm WildMango and the International School of Advertising (ISA) seeks to help businesses and institutions integrate AI tools into their daily operations.

According to a statement dated November 26, the partnership will focus on training organisations to use AI tools, including ChatGPT Business, through demonstrations, training and ongoing learning programmes.

WildMango, an OpenAI small and medium-sized business (SMB), will provide expertise in AI deployment. At the same time, ISA will draw on its experience in education, marketing and communications to train organisations.

The initiative seeks to address challenges that arise when employees use AI tools independently without clear organisational guidelines, a practice commonly known as shadow AI.

The companies say they will encourage businesses to adopt structured approaches to AI use, including measures to protect confidential information and establish responsible data-handling practices.

WildMango co-founder Serah Katusya said many organisations had moved beyond experimenting with AI tools individually but were yet to integrate them into their operations effectively.

"Africa does not have an AI awareness problem. People are already experimenting with these tools as individuals. The real opportunity now is to turn that experimentation into useful, governed, secure and measurable organisational capability," she said.

ISA co-founder and Managing Director Susan Makau noted that employees needed practical skills to apply AI to their work rather than simply access the technology.

The programme will include training tailored to specific roles and organisational needs, as well as support for integrating AI into marketing, customer engagement, research, analysis, communications and internal operations.

ISA will also use its Ujuzi Lab to support organisations transitioning from individual AI experimentation to structured workplace adoption.

The partnership forms part of WildMango's efforts to expand the adoption of advanced AI technologies across Africa, with an emphasis on skills development, data security and responsible use.