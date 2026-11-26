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Starehe Girls' Centre Director, Sister Jane Soita and businessman Manu Chandaria after the institution was declared the Global High Schools (Africa) winner in the Ninth Annual Zayed Future Energy Prize on February 15 2017. [File, Standard]

Oloosirkon Secondary School, a public mixed-day senior school in Tuala, Isinya Sub-county, Kajiado County, is among the finalist schools that stand to win the $150,000 (Sh19,350,000) Zayed Sustainability Prize in 2027.

It will receive $25,000 (Sh3.23 million) as a finalist, and if it wins in the category, the prize rises to $150,000 (Sh19 million).

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on January 12, 2027, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The school will battle for the prize with three other schools under the Global High Schools category from the Sub-Saharan Africa region. Others include Asifiwa Institute in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Swami Vivekananda State Secondary School in Mauritius.

The category includes 13 others drawn from across six regions, with six finalists from each region. The finalists are the schools that are developing student-led, project-based solutions to sustainability challenges in their own communities.

Last year, Uganda’s Kyanja High School won the prize for their project, which is a circular farming system — integrating duck farming and catfish aquaculture that is expected to address malnutrition and environmental degradation in rural Uganda, while training over 300 students each year in sustainable agriculture.

Other winning categories are in health, food, energy, water and climate action, where each organisational finalist receives $100,000 (Sh12 million) and final winners get $1 million (Sh130 million).

Project lead Stephen Otieno said the students deal with electronic waste management by collecting discarded electronics, including laptops, batteries, solar panels, refrigerators, and phones and repairing them into usable ones. “They have developed an online platform where they collect electronic waste and three years ago came up RenewAI, a machine learning diagnostic system that help them to diagnose the problem very fast and recycle or refurbish the electronic waste to normal life and give back to the owner at a small fee,” said Otieno.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize received a record 10,233 submissions from 177 countries for its 2027 cycle, a 32 per cent increase year-on-year. Since its founding, the prize has positively impacted more than 411 million lives worldwide, expanding access to healthcare, nutritious food, reliable energy, and safe water. [James Wanzala]

Through its winners, the prize has positively impacted more than 411 million lives worldwide, expanding access to healthcare, nutritious food, reliable energy and safe water while supporting stronger and more resilient communities.

Together, the finalists represent solutions already delivering measurable impact on the ground.

Their work spans maternal health, food security, energy access, water scarcity, ecosystem restoration and disaster preparedness, demonstrating how practical innovation can strengthen resilience, expand access to essential services and create lasting opportunities for communities.

“At a time when resilience, stability and human wellbeing have never been more important, this year’s finalists remind us what is possible when perseverance and purpose come together. The finalists’ work demonstrates that the most powerful solutions are those rooted in real-world needs, breaking down barriers and delivering meaningful, measurable impact,” said Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

“Inspired by the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE remains committed to advancing practical solutions that uphold human dignity, strengthen self-reliance and create lasting socioeconomic value for communities around the world.”

For the 2027 cycle, every finalist is guaranteed financial support, extending the Prize’s backing beyond the eventual winners and helping more high-impact solutions advance and scale.

Introduced with the 2026 cycle, the increased funding recognises both the proven impact and the potential of solutions reaching the prize’s final evaluation stage.

“The 2027 finalists demonstrate the enduring value of innovation in strengthening resilience, advancing human wellbeing and equipping communities to navigate an increasingly complex world,” said Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, chair of the Prize Jury and former President of Iceland.

“Their work shows that meaningful progress is built not only through technology, but through determination, local knowledge and the capacity of communities to adapt and thrive. The Prize continues to identify and support solutions that offer greater stability, opportunity and prosperity.”