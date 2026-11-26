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The judge said the trio were guilty of contempt and stand committed to jail, and were to serve the term at Meru GK Prison located between Meru and Makutano towns. [Istock Photos]

Justice Stella Rutto of the Employment and Labour Relations Court at Meru has committed three senior Isiolo County Government officials to jail, with one of them escorted to the GK Meru Prison to start the sentence.

The court had cited the three officials for failure to settle a debt owed to pay lawyers Ken Muriuki and Kirimi Mbogo of Mbogo and Muriuki for legal services they rendered.

The court had ordered the Isiolo County Police Commander to arrest County Secretary Dade Boru , Finance, ICT and Economic Planning Chief Officer Habiba Galgalo and County Executive Committee Member for Finance, ICT and Economic Planning Lucy Kagwiria.

The three were committed to serve four months imprisonment on November 26, 2026.

Ms Kagwiria who was in court was being taken to Meru GK Prison to serve the sentence.

The other two are expected to be arrested and taken to prison to also start their sentence.

The decretal amount was put at Sh28, 841, 549, the interest at Sh1, 345, 940, bringing the total to Sh30, 187, 940, but with the officers failing to settle the full amount as ordered by the court last year, the judge had issued warrants of arrest against the trio.

The judge ordered the police commander to apprehend the officers and bring them before the court as they had not complied with directives issued earlier.

Prosecution lawyer Ken Muriuki had earlier told the court that it had issued orders in November last year, but the officers had disregarded and ignored them, because the money had not been paid.

The county officials were cited for contempt, resulting in the issuance of warrants of arrest.

The judge said the trio were guilty of contempt and stand committed to jail, and were to serve the term at Meru GK Prison located between Meru and Makutano towns.