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Tech firm unveils Kenya's first one-stop tech centre

By Esther Dianah | Aug. 13, 2026
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TekEasy General Manager Antony Brian during the launch of Kenya's first one-stop tech centre. [Esther Dianah]

 A growing one-stop tech and electronics retail chain, TekEasy, has launched a one-stop shop where customers can access tech accessories and services under one roof. 

The centre, located at Runda Mall, will help customers intending to buy electronic gadgets cut shopping time, access unlimited expert support in selecting goods and services. 

TekEasy General Manager Antony Brian said this innovative way of doing business had been influenced by the current consumer trends as the majority of them want more options in the same place.

"With this vast market providing competing price points, varying fulfillment speeds and huge breadth of product offerings, retailers with the ability to provide the best of everything are at a major advantage over those whose products are more niche," Brian said during the launch.

The launch brought together hundreds of shoppers, families, content creators and technology enthusiasts, unmasking silent demand for tech hubs at a time when technology is becoming a necessity rather than a luxury. 

The store brings together most of the world's most trusted brands under one roof.

"Customers no longer have to move from shop to another comparing prices and hunting for genuine products," Brian said. "TekEasy suits all customer needs. Whether you are upgrading to a new smartphone, buying your first smart television, shopping for home appliances or simply looking for genuine accessories that will not disappoint you."

Retail consultants are on hand to explain the differences between models, and every purchase comes with a genuine warranty, competitive pricing and reliable after-sales support.

The store will offer attractive promotions and flexible payment options aimed at students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, gamers and families who want the latest technology without straining their budgets.

"TekEasy is built on a simple promise: making quality technology accessible to everyone," he adds. 

The opening of the store marks a bold step in TekEasy’s dream to build Kenya's most trusted technology retail network, with more stores planned across the country as more Kenyans embrace digital living.

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Related Topics

One-Stop Tech Centre TekEasy TekEasy GM Antony Brian Electronics Retail Chain
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