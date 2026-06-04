Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Tech firms rush to put small shops online as market race intensifies

By David Njaaga | Jun. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Technology firms are increasingly targeting small businesses as competition grows to bring more enterprises online. [AI Generated]

Competition to digitise Kenya's micro, small and medium enterprises is intensifying as technology firms move to tap a market that remains largely underserved despite growth in internet access, digital payments and online commerce.

For years, many small businesses have relied on walk-in customers, referrals and informal networks to sell products and services.

While mobile money and digital payments have become widespread, thousands of enterprises still lack an online presence, limiting their ability to reach new customers and expand beyond local markets.

The gap has created opportunities for technology firms offering digital marketplaces, e-commerce services, business directories and market intelligence tools for small enterprises.

The race has also drawn government attention. Officials plan to launch a digital platform targeting more than 100,000 businesses by 2027 through Posta Kenya and M-Pesa infrastructure, underscoring the scale of the market and competition for entrepreneurs seeking online customers.

The push comes as policymakers and industry players increasingly view digital adoption as a driver of productivity, job creation and economic growth.

Kenya's micro, small and medium enterprises comprise more than 7.4 million businesses and account for a large share of employment across retail, manufacturing, agriculture and services.

One of the latest entrants is BuyKenya Business Solutions, which launched operations on Tuesday and deployed 15 sales agents in Nairobi to recruit businesses onto its digital platforms as part of a nationwide expansion strategy.

The company operates four platforms that provide business listings, e-commerce services, market intelligence, workforce development and digital trade support for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Chief Executive Officer Jevans Omonge said many entrepreneurs continue to face challenges accessing markets and adopting digital tools.

"For too long, many entrepreneurs have struggled with visibility, market access and digital transformation. BuyKenya is providing a practical solution that enables businesses to be discovered, transact online, access market intelligence and compete effectively in local, regional and global markets," said Omonge.

The company's agents will focus on helping businesses establish digital profiles and adopt online commerce tools.

Founding Director and Chairman Daniel Juma Omondi said the platform targets a visibility gap holding back many entrepreneurs.

"What many of them lack is visibility and access to customers. Through BuyKenya, we are connecting businesses to opportunities and creating pathways for inclusive economic growth," noted Omondi.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Market Intelligence Tools E-Commerce Growth MSMEs Digital Payments
.

Latest Stories

Luanda MP Maungu replaces Wamboka as PIC chair
Luanda MP Maungu replaces Wamboka as PIC chair
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
4 hrs ago
Changing police culture is more important than creating new police units
Opinion
By Editorial
4 hrs ago
Wafalme silence Uganda to close in on Nations Championship slot
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Den of scandals: Arrest of planning boss adds another blot to City Hall
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 4 hrs ago
Den of scandals: Arrest of planning boss adds another blot to City Hall
Ten students arrested after school fires spark panic nationwide
By Juliet Omelo and Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Ten students arrested after school fires spark panic nationwide
Equipment for Laikipia Ebola quarantine facility jets in from US
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Equipment for Laikipia Ebola quarantine facility jets in from US
Several schools closed down as a wave of unrest unsettles country
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
Several schools closed down as a wave of unrest unsettles country
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved