Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

World Bank: Why Africa does not own its digital future

By David Njaaga | Apr. 28, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

World Bank warns Africa risks losing control of its digital future to foreign software vendors. [iStockphoto]

Africa risks ceding control of its digital future to foreign vendors as it remains heavily dependent on imported proprietary software, the World Bank has warned.

The World Bank's Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A) initiative, launched in 2018, identified the continent's reliance on externally controlled technology platforms as a structural barrier to digital sovereignty, warning that vendor lock-in limits system flexibility and delays innovation cycles.

The concern comes as open-source software (OSS) cements its position as the global standard for enterprise technology.

The Linux Foundation's World of Open-Source Global Spotlight 2023 report found that over 90 per cent of organisations worldwide had adopted OSS at least moderately, with such systems forming the backbone of modern banking, telecommunications and cloud infrastructure.

Africa's engagement with that shift, however, has largely been reactive. Institutions across the continent turn to open-source alternatives mainly when proprietary platforms become too expensive or too rigid to scale, missing the broader strategic value of systems that can be customised to local languages and regulatory requirements without waiting on foreign vendors.

The scale of what is at stake is underscored by Africa's mobile money dominance. The GSM Association (GSMA) State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money of 2023 found that Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for nearly half of all global mobile money transactions, a reality that demands locally adaptable digital infrastructure rather than fixed proprietary imports.

Policymakers are under pressure to act. The DE4A initiative estimates that between 62 and 79 billion dollars in funding is required to establish the foundation for a continent-wide digital economy, a target that analysts say cannot be met while critical systems remain under external control.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Africa Digital Sovereignty Africa Imported Software Africa Tech Dependence Digital Transformation
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan coffee farmers now earn top dollar in global markets
Kenyan coffee farmers now earn top dollar in global markets
Business
By Nicholas Waitathu
15 mins ago
Style your kaftan for every occasion like a pro
Fashion and Beauty
By Molly Chebet
28 mins ago
Can love survive without physical attraction?
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debt burden and optimism cloud Kenya's budget outlook
By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Debt burden and optimism cloud Kenya's budget outlook
Greek firm behind ballot papers, KCSE exams in KRA crosshairs over Sh1b tax storm
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Greek firm behind ballot papers, KCSE exams in KRA crosshairs over Sh1b tax storm
Gachagua cancels London tour, to oversee DCP nominations
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Gachagua cancels London tour, to oversee DCP nominations
Governors agree to appear before Senate watchdog committees
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Governors agree to appear before Senate watchdog committees
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved