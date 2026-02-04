Kenya banks on AI to capture tech-savvy global travelers

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano (right) and UN Tourism Secretary General Shaika Nowais at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. [Courtesy]

Kenya is deploying artificial intelligence and data analytics to compete for a new generation of travellers as governments worldwide race to capture the growing market for technology-driven tourism experiences.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano told the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday that the country is using predictive analytics to understand travel patterns and intelligent platforms to customise visitor itineraries.

"By leveraging AI and smart data to personalise the visitor experience and moving beyond talk to action with low-carbon solutions for conservation-led tourism, we are ensuring our local communities are the primary beneficiaries of the tourism value chain," Miano said.

The push comes as mass tourism gives way to what tourism officials call purpose-driven travel, with destinations competing for digitally connected visitors who demand personalised experiences and sustainable practices.

Kenya is also using real-time data monitoring to track ecosystems and improve park management, linking conservation efforts to economic development goals.

"Truly, the world has majorly shifted — mass tourism is making way for purpose-driven travel, and Kenya is leading this charge," Miano noted during a panel discussion with Lebanese Tourism Minister Laura Lahoud.

Miano met with the newly appointed UN Tourism Secretary-General, Shaikha Al Nowai, to discuss cooperation on sustainable tourism workforce development and investment attraction.

"As we congratulate H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais on her new role, Kenya looks forward to strengthening our partnership as we seek to upscale the tourism sector's future workforce, attract more investments and collaborate with other UN-led agencies and international organisations," she said.

The government has not disclosed specific AI projects underway or investment figures for the technology rollout.

"The Global South is no longer a passive player; we are the new frontier of authenticity and innovation," Miano said.