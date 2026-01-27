From pocket to wrist: OPPO banks on Reno15 series and watch S to increase sales

OPPO Kenya has announced the launch of the Reno15 Series, featuring the Reno15 Pro 5G, Reno15 5G, and Reno15 F 5G.

Designed as the all-in-one creative partner, the series introduces a 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera and AI-powered tools that streamline the entire creation workflow from capture to edit, often with just one tap.

Beyond imaging, the Reno15 Series delivers impressive endurance.

Equipped with batteries of up to 6,500mAh+ and 80W SUPERVOOC™ charging, the series ensures users can create and consume content without interruption.

ColorOS 16, with its All-New Trinity Engine, powers a seamless and smooth experience. With up to 6-year protection certification of OPPO, you can trust it to stay reliable over time.

A design that dances with light

Building on the widely loved design of the Reno14 Series, the Reno15 Series takes inspiration from the dreamlike beauty of the aurora, delivering a unique visual experience that feels alive in the hand. The Dynamic Stellar Ring camera housing complements this with a soft halo effect on the One-piece Sculpted Glass back.

The Reno15 Series offers a diverse lineup of premium displays to match your style. Leading the range, the Reno15 Pro 5G features a compact 6.32-inch display made for easy one-handed use, perfect while creating content. Meanwhile, the aerospace-grade aluminium frame offers a sleek feel and strong build. The Reno15 5G and Reno15 F 5G strike an ideal balance with 6.59-inch and 6.57-inch 120Hz screens, respectively.

With IP66, IP68, and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, creators can shoot confidently in various outdoor settings, from accidental spills to tougher weather. The series also features Splash Touch technology, ensuring reliable screen operation even with wet hands.

Capture yourself and your world like never before

Made to help you capture life’s moments easily, the Reno15 Series brings together advanced imaging hardware, intelligent processing, and AI tools into one self-sufficient creative device. Whether taking high-quality portraits or snapping selfies, even in harsh backlight or challenging low-light conditions, the series enables creators to produce high-quality content easily, even when working solo.

The Reno15 Series debuts the innovative 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera. With a 100° field of view, the camera lets users easily fit entire groups or wide landscapes into the frame, no selfie sticks or awkward angles needed. This ultra-wide perspective also introduces a sense of spatial depth and visual dynamism, contributing to a trendy, engaging look. For vloggers, the 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera enables them to film their reactions alongside more of the surroundings in one shot, ideal for travel diaries and everyday storytelling.

In addition, the 50MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, available on Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 5G, utilises a periscope lens with a focal length close to the classic 85mm portrait standard. This helps users to easily capture stunning half-body portraits with beautiful background blur and natural perspective. For maximum clarity, the Reno15 Pro 5G features a powerful 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera that captures extraordinary detail, offering plenty of room to crop and adjust while keeping clarity.

The Reno15 Series steps up creative editing. The AI Portrait Glow feature acts as a digital lighting assistant, intelligently analysing images with imperfect lighting, such as underexposed, overexposed, or backlit scenes, and applying refined lighting effects to salvage and artistically enhance the shot.

With the new Popout feature, memories seem to jump off the screen. This innovative feature lets users merge multiple photos and create layered compositions where the main subject leaps right out of the frame. With AI Motion Photo Popout, users can craft lively moments, such as interactive collages with animated portraits or pets, or build visually striking “cross-time” stories that blend moments from different contexts.

To further redefine Motion Photo editing, AI Motion Photo Eraser easily removes unwanted objects from the entire video clip with one tap, while AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo uses AI frame interpolation to transform standard Motion Photos into cinematic sequences.

Engineered for fluidity and endurance

The OPPO Reno15 Series delivers strong performance that easily handles daily tasks and gaming, backed by enduring reliability and enhanced connectivity.

Running on the latest ColorOS 16, the system features the All-New Luminous Rendering Engine for smooth animations, while the All-New Trinity Engine smartly optimizes chipset performance and power allocation to ensure consistently fluid performance.

OPPO Watch S

Alongside the Reno15 Series, OPPO Kenya is also introducing the new OPPO Watch S, expanding its ecosystem to deliver a truly connected lifestyle experience. Designed around four pillars – Slim, Sporty, Strong, and Seamless the Watch S is OPPO’s thinnest smartwatch yet, at just 8.9mm, crafted in premium stainless steel for all-day comfort and style.

It features a vivid 1.46-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of brightness for clear visibility even under direct sunlight. Built as a powerful health and fitness companion, the Watch S offers advanced workout tracking, professional running modes, a dedicated badminton mode, ECG monitoring, a 60-second wellness check, sleep analysis, and stress tracking. With seamless phone synchronisation, users can take calls, receive notifications, and stay connected straight from their wrist. Available in Silver Gleam and Phantom Black, the OPPO Watch S complements the Reno15 Series perfectly, enabling users to create, move, and live smarter across every moment of their day.

Pricing and availability

The OPPO Watch S will retail at Sh24,999 in Silver Gleam and Phantom Black as of January 24, 2026.

The OPPO Reno15 Series will be available in Kenya at the following prices:

Reno15 Pro 5G – Sh84,999 in Aurora Blue and Dusk Brown

Reno15 5G – Sh74,999 in Aurora White and Twilight Blue

Reno15 F 5G – Sh59,999 in Aurora Blue and Twilight Blue.

For every pre-order of the Reno15 Series from January 24, customers will receive an OPPO Power Bank, a One-Year Screen Protection Plan, and a One-Year Liquid Protection Plan.