Special school receives Sh2.58 million to improve infrastructure

By Selina Mutua | Jan. 27, 2026

Vihiga Deputy Governor Wilberforce Kitiezo and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev during the handover ceremony of Sh2.58 million to support St Ursula’s Chamakanga Special School, on January 27, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) has allocated an additional USD 20,000 (approximately Sh2.58 million) to support St Ursula’s Chamakanga Special School in Vihiga County.

The funding builds on AIDA’s initial support in 2025 and will address urgent institutional needs including renovations of classrooms and dormitories, and the procurement of teaching and learning materials and essential furniture, to improve the school’s learning environment.

The official handover ceremony in Chamakanga on Tuesday was attended by the Vihiga Deputy Governor Wilberforce Kitiezo, alongside other county government officials, education stakeholders, and development partners.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, highlighted the importance of inclusive education as a key component of sustainable development and equity.

“Education should open doors for every child, irrespective of ability or circumstance. We are proud to support St. Ursula’s Chamakanga in its mission to uplift learners with diverse needs. Inclusive education is not charity, it is justice,” said Amb Hajiyev.

The envoy also referenced AIDA’s broader engagements in Kenya, including the Youth Leadership and Innovation Hub at the Kenya Institute for Special Education (KISE) — a collaborative initiative aimed at empowering young people with skills, mentorship, and innovation opportunities.

“We see Kenya not just as a partner but as a co-creator of opportunity. Together, we are harnessing talent, not just aid,” he said underlining the deepening bilateral partnership.

The Principal of St Ursula’s Chamakanga Special School said: “The investment transforms our classrooms and dormitories. Most importantly, it sends a message to our students and families; that their education matters and the world believes in their potential.”

Inclusive education remains a national priority in Kenya, where the government has rolled out policies and resource allocations to support learners with special educational needs.

AIDA’s continued support in Kenya underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to inclusive development and South-South cooperation.

Established in 2011 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AIDA manages Azerbaijan’s humanitarian and development assistance worldwide.

Once a largely donor-dependent country, Azerbaijan has emerged as a strategic development partner, funding international projects in poverty reduction, education, health, culture, scholarship programmes, and humanitarian assistance. 

