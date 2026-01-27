Why petitioner wants Ndii and Chigai jailed

President William Ruto's advisors David Ndii and Harriet Chigai. [File, Standard]

The Katiba Institute has filed a fresh contempt application against two of President William Ruto's former advisors accused of openly defying court orders that declared their appointments unconstitutional.

In an urgent application filed Monday, the civil society organisation wants the court to cite economist David Ndii and Harriet Chigai for contempt and punish them for what it terms deliberate disobedience of court ruling issued on January 22, 2026 by Justice Bahati Mwamuye that nullified the creation of 21 presidential advisory offices.