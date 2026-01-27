Mathira MP Wamumbi responds to allegations in Othaya church attack

Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi. [File, Standard]

Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has strongly denied any involvement in the attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a church service in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Speaking at a public function in Nyeri on Tuesday, January 27, Wamumbi distanced himself from the chaos that erupted on Sunday at Witima ACK Church, where Gachagua was in attendance.

“Everyone is welcome in my constituency. I have a strong church upbringing, and I am a church elder at AIPCEA. I cannot involve myself in violence,” the MP said.

Wamumbi urged fellow politicians not to link him to unrest in areas outside his jurisdiction, noting that all leaders are free to engage with his constituents peacefully.

“I ask my fellow politicians to leave me out of chaos in other areas. They are free to visit my area and sell their manifestos, but they should not hurl insults when they are here,” he added.

Earlier, the legislator had indicated he would record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, claiming he possesses evidence linking allies of Gachagua to a series of church-related disruptions and violence witnessed during the November 27 Mbeere North by-election.