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JKUAT Cougars in action against Nakuru during the opening day of 2026-2027 Kenya Cup in Juja last weekend. [JKUAT Cougars Media]

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Cougars captain Davis Masinga is determined to lead the university side to a successful first season in the Kenya Cup after making a winning start to their top-flight campaign.

The students announced their arrival in the country’s top rugby competition in style last weekend, fighting from behind to beat former champions Nakuru RFC 18-9 at their home ground in Juja.

It was a memorable result for the newcomers, who went into the match as underdogs against a more experienced Nakuru side but showed character and determination to collect maximum points in their historic first appearance.

For Masinga, however, the victory was more than just a good start. It was a statement of what the university side can achieve in a competition dominated by established clubs.

“Winning against Nakuru was a big thing to us. Considering it was our first Kenya Cup game and that we were the underdogs, doing it in front of our home fans was just the icing on the cake,” said Masinga.

The captain credited the team’s playing system, particularly its ability to control the physical contest and make good use of set-pieces, for their comeback against Nakuru.

He admitted that the Cougars struggled to settle during the opening minutes, with their handling of high balls and ball retention affected by the weather conditions.

However, they gradually found their rhythm, using their kicking game to gain ground and put Nakuru under pressure as the match progressed.

“Our system came in handy. The kicking game gave us territory, but it came later into the game. Dominating the contact area and set-pieces also helped us secure the win,” he said.

Masinga admitted that the slow start was an area they needed to address before their next assignment, especially with a much tougher challenge awaiting them.

The Cougars travel to Ruaraka this weekend to face eight-time Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC in what will be their first major test since earning promotion to the top flight.

The bankers will also be desperate to return to winning ways after suffering a 20-15 defeat against defending champions Kabras Sugar in Kakamega last weekend.

Playing at home, KCB will be keen to avoid another setback as they look to get their title campaign back on track.

But Masinga insists his team will not be intimidated by the reputation of their opponents, believing they have enough quality to compete against the country’s leading clubs.

“Well, it is just another game. They are a formidable side with great players, and they have the home advantage. We are confident in ourselves, our set-pieces and skills, and we are going to the den to get points,” he said.