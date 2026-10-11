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Shujaa crowned Safari Sevens champions in rare all-Kenyan affair finale

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 11, 2026
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Shujaa scrum half Glacious Owino in action at Safari Sevens. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

Shujaa are the 2026 Safari Sevens champions.

Shujaa retained their title after humbling rising stars Morans 24-5 in a thrilling but rare all-Kenyan final played at a packed Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

After another rare 0-0 half-time play, Rayvon Ambale, Victor Mola, Festus Shiasi and John Okoth scored for Shujaa, who won a sixth straight title.

Shujaa got off the match on the wrong foot after Samuel Asati was sent to the sin bin in the opening minute of the final following a high tackle on Mike Lukusi.

Playing with a man down, Morans should have taken advantage of the numbers but failed, so when Victor Mola chased down and forced a knock-on for Lucky Onyango, who, despite being through to the try box, could not complete an easy touch down.

Big defensive plays by Shujaa followed as Elvis Olukusi, Brian Mutua and Brian Ayimba once again stopped a charging Onyango by holding the Moran forward up for a mole with just a few meters off the try line.

Asati returned and with the numerical advantage, Shujaa took over ball possession and almost scored at the hooter when Mutua broke free from the right wing.

However, the Kabras Sugar centre could not reach the corner post try line he was targeting after being stopped by his club teammate Mathias Osimbo, who refused to give up with a late tackle to force a lineout as the teams went to the break tied 0-0.

In the final half, Mutua won possession back from Arnold Agunda by over-tuning Moran’s ruck, which resulted in a lineout set piece by Shujaa who, after winning the throw, scored through Rayvon Ambale at the venter for 7-0.

The restart was perfect again for Shujaa through Mutua’s big counter-ruck that led to Mola picking up the ball and sprinting for the try line and stretching the score to 14-0 after conversion.

Festus Shiasi would come off the bench to dot the third try for 19-0 before John Okoth, also off the bench, stretched the score to 24-0, shutting down the go Morans chants at the almost full Nyayo Stadium.

Harrison Mauve would, however, give the fans what they have been waiting for 14 minutes when he sold a pair of wheels from the wing before combining with Dennis Ndayala for a consolation try as Shujaa won 24-5.

Meanwhile, French Renegades settled for a bronze medal after securing a narrow 17-15 win over Shogun in the 3third place final playoff clash.

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Related Topics

Safari Sevens 2026 Rugby Sevens Shujaa Morans
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