Lionesses kick off Safari Sevens with a bang

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Maureen Muritu of Kenya Lionesses (left) in action during the Safari Sevens on Friday at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

The Kenya Lionesses began their Safari Sevens campaign on a winning note, beating the Junior Lionesses 19-5 in an all-Kenyan contest at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Friday.

Stella Wafula opened the scoring for the senior side with a fine run before the Junior Lionesses responded through Rose Okwemba, who finished off a good team move to level the scores at 5-5.

Freshia Oduor restored the senior side’s advantage with a try late in the first half, giving the Lionesses a 12-5 lead at the break.

Moreen Muritu then scored in the second half to seal the 19-5 victory and give the senior team a positive start as the Junior Lionesses continue their preparations for the Junior Olympics.

However, Kenya’s second-string women’s side, the Shibli, suffered a painful 17-15 defeat to Tunisia in the opening women’s fixture.

Shibli took an early lead through Maxine Abuga, but Tunisia responded with two tries to go into halftime ahead 10-5.

Edit Nariaka later set up Beatrice Osimbo to level the scores at 10-10 before Irene Opiyo put Shibli ahead 15-10. Tunisia, however, struck with a last-minute try under the posts and converted it to snatch victory.

Uganda Lady Cranes also started their campaign with a win to join Tunisia and the Lionesses among the early winners in the women’s competition.

Meanwhile, invitational side Shogun put on a clinic against the Patrice Agunda-coached Southern California Nomads, winning 38-0 against a side boasting Derrick Ashihundu, Albert Alela, and Thomas Opio.

Kaleem Barreto starred in the first half with a brilliant hat-trick, darting from a scrum for his first before adding two more, including one from a quick tap.

Shogun kept the pressure on in the second half, with Van Reenen Kruger, Leachim Adams, and Mac Walsh all crossing the line to complete the blowout.

In an earlier fixture, the French Renegades put in a disciplined performance to defeat Wellington Jaguars 22-14 and pocket three points.