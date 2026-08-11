KU Blak Blad inspired to go for jugular in Kabeberi Sevens

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Madison Life Assurance Managing Director Githua Ngaruiya ( Right) with incoming Kenyatta University Blak Blad RFC captain Bryson Ogamba during the sponsorship deal held in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyatta University Blak Blad RFC have declared their intention to lift the 37th edition of the Kabeberi Sevens, set for this weekend at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The varsity side is also focused on going beyond last season's third-place finish in the Kenya Cup by lifting the coveted Kenyan rugby league trophy in the coming season.

All these inspirations came on Tuesday after the team landed a high-profile sponsorship deal with Madison Life Assurance in Nairobi.

The support will see the top insurance firm issue the squad with kits, training gear, medical equipment and supplies, medical insurance and financial wellness and literacy programs.

"We have always been trying our level best, with the little we have, but with this impressive support from Madison Life Assurance, it is now a game changer.

"Our aim in the new season will be to win both the Kenya Cup and the overall National Sevens Circuit gongs.

"And to show how serious we are, the Kabeberi Sevens this weekend will definitely be on fire; it is ours to lose", Kenyatta University Blak Blad captain Obat Kuke declared during the sponsorship deal.

Last season, Kuke led Blak Blad to a third place finish in the Kenya Cup, the best ever performance in their over 25 years in the top flight Kenyan rugby league.

Their best ever performance in the National Sevens Circuit was a third place finish in the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa in 2024.

"This year, we pledged to win at least one of the National Sevens Circuit legs, and we are definitely eyeing the Kabeberi because we have put in the work apart from being inspired by this sponsorship," the player cum student stated.

" We are headed to the Kabeberi Sevens this weekend after working on our loose ends in the one-week break from the Dalas Sevens contest held in Kisumu," Kuke explained.

Blak Blad earned promotions to the National Sevens Circuit Division One category this year, where they have so far finished sixth in the opening Prinsloo Sevens leg in Nakuru and ninth in the Dala Sevens in Kisumu.

"We are working on ourselves and now, with this sponsorship, I can tell the big boys in the Kenyan rugby fraternity like KCB, Menengai Oilers and Kabras Sugar that they are definitely in trouble; we will wrestle them fiercely in the Kenya Cup and the National Sevens," Kuke emphasised.

The skipper highlighted that their main drawback as a club has always been getting sponsorships and retaining players.

"We are looking forward to hunting for fresh legs during our university intake in September; we hope that the new inclusions will add value to the squad by helping us to win the Kenya Cup and the National Sevens Circuit trophies," Kuke said.

While highlighting why they chose to sponsor the varsity side, Madison Life Assurance Managing Director Githua Ngaruiya hailed Blak Blad as a very talented side that needs all the Kenyan corporate support.

"We are so excited to partner with the Kenyatta University Blak Blad because the team is very formidable; they were not only podium finishers last season but are promising to stir the waters this year.

"We have come on board because we are hopeful that this support will propel them to the top of the Kenya Cup and the National Sevens Circuit series.

"We want the boys to play without any worry; we want them to have 100 per cent focus on the field, so we will also cater for their needs off the pitch," Ngaruiya said.

Ngaruiya explained that their partnership will be a long-term venture as they are now in the final stages of legal paperwork, even though they will inject support worth Sh1 million this season.

"We are also glad that one of our staff members (Douglas Sifuna) is also featuring for the club. So we are happy to inject support where he trains and plays. I'm urging other Kenyan corporates to follow suit and give support to Kenyan players as our athletes are our greatest ambassadors out there; they put us on the global map as they market this country to the outside world," Ngaruiya said.

Ngaruiya also urged the players to start saving early for their retirement benefits in order to avoid disappointments after they hang up their boots.

" Just know that it's never too early to start, and it's never too late to start too; just start saving to secure your future.

"And finally, I want to tell the players to give their best on the pitch as it's the only way to build both character and discipline, not only in sports but in life in general," Ngaruiya said