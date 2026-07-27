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KCB lift 2026 Prinsloo Sevens title

By Ben Ahenda | Jul. 27, 2026
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KCB RFC players celebrate with the Prinsloo Sevens trophy. [Jimmy Mburu, Standard]

National Sevens Circuit champions KCB won the 2026 Prinsloo Sevens title to start their title defence on a winning note.

The bankers defeated Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar 19-12 in a hard-fought encounter that could have gone either way owing to the number of raids each team had.

During the match, the sugar millers shocked the bankers with a third-minute unconverted try by Michael Okusi to take a short-lived lead.

The unrelenting sporadic raids by KCB resulted in the bankers touching down through the efforts of George Ooro and Brian Wavinya's quickly converted try to drive the team into a 7-5 lead.

Immediately, Kabras had two of their players sent to the sin bin for two fouls.

Ooro was on the mark again with a classic unconverted try after evading his markers towards the end of the first half to increase the tally for the bankers.

International Vincent Onyala added another try for the bankers, which was converted by Wavinya for the circuit champions two minutes to the breather.

The gap didn't deter the Kenya Cup champions from giving an undeterred chase towards the title and their last try was scored by Brian Muchuma for a 19-12 lead at half-time.

In the second half, both teams played their hearts out, that came with no scores.

"This was a tough match, but the first victory gives us a positive push towards the confidence to start the overall title defence on a high," Wavinya told Standard Sports.

Coming back from an injury, Ray Ambale of Kabras Sugar emerged as the top try scorer.

Irene Opiyo of Mwamba was voted the top scorer in the ladies' Division One championships, where Mwamba won the title after outwitting Kiambaa Ladies 19-0 from a 5-0 lead at half-time.

 

YESTERDAY'S WINNERS:

MAIN CUP: KCB Rugby 19 Kabras Sugar 12

WOMEN'S DIVISION ONE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mwamba Kiamba RFC

MEN'S DIVISION TWO WINNERS: Zetech University 46 Kabarak University 0

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Related Topics

KCB Rugby Prinsloo Sevens Kabras Sugar National Sevens Circuit
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