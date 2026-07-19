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Nakuru, Oilers renew rivalry at Prinsloo Sevens

By Ben Ahenda | Jul. 19, 2026
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An official conducts Prinsloo Sevens draw at Nakuru Athletics Club. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nakuru RFC will renew rivalry with Menengai Oilers after being drawn in the same group at the Prinsloo Sevens slated for next week at Nakuru Athletic Club.

The duo are in the same Group D alongside Impala and Kenyatta University's Blad Blad in the first leg of the 2026 Sportpesa National Sevens Circuit.

Prinsloo defending champions Strathmore Leos headline Group B which has Daystar Falcons, Masinde Muliro University (MMUST) and Kisumu RFC

Kabras Sugar, who are the circuit's defending champions, are in Group A with Kenya Harlequins, Mwamba and Embu RFC.

Last year's Division Two winners NYS Spades earned their promotion to the big stage and are in Group C together with top seeds KCB, Catholic Monks and Nondescripts.

The circuit's national director Kevin Wambura is looking forward to improved officiating this season.

"Definitely, all that (officiating) will be addressed exhaustively to the satisfaction of all participants so that we take these standards to the next level," said Wambura.

According to the organisers, winners in each of the six legs will earn Sh150,000, runners up Sh75,000 and third finishers Sh40,000, respectively.

The women's Division winners in each of the six legs will pocket Sh100,000 runners up Sh50,000 and third-placed sides Sh40,000.

The men's Division Two winners will earn Sh70,000 and runners up Sh50,000. [Ben Ahenda]

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Related Topics

Nakuru RFC 2026 Prinsloo Sevens Menengai Oilers
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