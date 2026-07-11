Ruff n Tuff: Strathmore captain Ayimba hopes to go for jugular at National Sevens Circuit

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Strathmore University Leos captain Gabriel Ayimba (in blue) in action during the second edition of the Crown Paints Ruff N Tuff Rugby 7s tournament held on at Ngong Race Course in Nairobi on Saturday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Strathmore University Leos RFC captain Gabriel Ayimba says taking part in the second edition of the Ruff N Tuff Rugby 7s tournament held at Ngong Race Course in Nairobi at the weekend has motivated them to go for the forthcoming 2026 National 7s Circuit title.

Ayimba led his side to dominate Pool A, drawing 17-17 with Nondies, and winning 19-10 and 29-0 against Harlequins and Kenyatta University Black Blad in that order.

In the semis, they faced Mwamba, whom they thrashed 24-7 to sail into the finals in the tournament supported by Crown Paints.

In the other semi-finals, Nondies beat Daystar University 32-12 to book a berth in the finals.

"In the National 7s Circuit, we finished second overall last year. Our good run in the Ruff N Tuff this year has given us the morale to believe that we can go for the jugular in the National 7s Circuit.

" We will also be out to improve our fifth-place finish in the Kenya Cup," Ayimba told Standard Sports.

Ayimba noted that his side has been beefed up with new blood who have added value to the squad.

"I'm very proud of our good run in the Ruff N Tuff this year, you know, as defending champions, all eyes were on us.

"We ensured we prepared so well to put our best foot forward in the showdown.

"The opening game against Nondies was a tough ride, but we put our house to cruise in the rest of the fixtures," Ayimba noted.

Among the preparations they did extensively in the off-season to give them an edge over their opponents were hill work, gym, and various friendlies among themselves and other formidable sides.

When asked how important the Ruff N Tuff tournament is to them, Ayimba said it's a very brilliant idea that is giving community sides visibility and morale.

His sentiments were echoed by Crown Paints Group Chief Operating Officer Richard Muturi, who noted that they are proud to be part of the tournament for two years running.

"Rugby is one of the fastest-growing sports in Kenya. We are also happy that from this tournament, four players were picked by the Kenya Rugby Union to join the Kenya Shujaa and the Kenya 15s. We hope that a similar number or even more will transition to the national teams this year," Muturi said.

" This contest is also helping us to connect with our younger customers who have a vast social life, which is also contributed majorly by sports," Muturi said.

" Ruff N Tuff this season showcased high-level talent, which is a clear indicator that our rugby is being taken to the next," Muturi added.

SportPesa Communication Manager Willis Ojwang hailed the tournament saying they are also proud to be part of the corporate side that is promoting community rugby in the country.

Ruff N Tuff Rugby 7s Collated semifinals results

Strathmore University 24 - 7 Mwamba

Nondies 32 - 12 Daystar University