Shujaa star Amaitsa joins KCB as bankers' boost squad ahead of new campaign

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Shujaa star Nygel Amaitsa (right) in action against South Africa. [Courtesy, Kenya Rugby Union]

Kenya Sevens fly-half Nygel Amaitsa has joined former Kenya Cup champions KCB Rugby.

The Shujaa player maker joins the bankers from Strathmore Leos amongst eight new players signed by the eight-time Kenya Cup champions, who are strengthening their squad in preparations for the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, which is set to kick off on July 25 in Nakuru.

The recruits add depth, experience, versatility and youthful energy across both the forwards and backs as the bankers look to assemble a competitive squad capable of challenging for the circuit title.

New signing Amaitsa expressed his excitement at joining the bankers, describing the move as an important step in his rugby career.

“KCB Rugby is one of the biggest clubs in the country with a strong winning culture and high-performance environment. I'm excited to be part of this team and look forward to learning from the coaches and senior players while contributing to the club's success. The focus now is on working hard and helping the team have a successful National Sevens Circuit,” said Amaitsa.

The club has also secured the services of lock Timfox Esikuri and utility back Salano Hillary, both joining as free agents.

Other additions include hooker Samson Mapesa from Kisii RFC, fly-half/fullback Benson Kihiti from Kenya Prisons, tight-head prop Collins Ngoko from MMUST Rugby, lock David Nyangige from Impala RFC, who can also play scrum-half and fly-half, and versatile forward Innocent Indeche Murunda from Kisumu RFC.

KCB rugby head coach Andrew Amonde said they are looking to build a young, strong squad for the future.

“We have brought in players who not only possess quality but also fit into the culture and playing philosophy of KCB Rugby. They provide depth in key positions and healthy competition within the squad, which is critical as we prepare for the National Sevens Circuit. We are confident they will integrate well with the existing team and help us compete for honours this season.”

The National Sevens Circuit gets underway later this month, with KCB Rugby hoping the blend of experienced campaigners and exciting new talent will propel the club back into contention for the overall circuit title.