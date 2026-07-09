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Sidindi and Nyagichenche kick off Nyanza Region games with a win

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 9, 2026
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Sidindi in action against Rangenyo during the 2026 Nyanza Region rugby sevens girls played on July 8, 2026 at Homa Bay High School. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Siaya County champions Sidindi Mixed Secondary School and Kisii County heavyweights Nyagichenche Secondary School kicked off the 2025 Nyanza Region Secondary School Term two games with big wins in rugby seven matches played at Homa Bay High School grounds on Wednesday.

Sigoti Girls kicked off the rugby battles with a 43-0 win over Sindo before Kisii County champs Nyagichenche hammered Nyakongo 24-5.

Siaya County champs Sidindi followed with a 26-5 win over Rangenyo with Moi Suba closing the girls action with a tight 17-12 win over Nyabisase.

Speaking after their win, Sidindi coach Gerald Ochieng congratulated his girls for the win but called for calm as they chase a ticket to national finals.

"It's a good start for us. We take it a game at a time because our goal is to get to the knock outs, then finals. The end game is to be at Mpesa Academy for the national finals at the end of the month," said Ochieng.

In rugby boys, newly crowned Siaya champs Chianda were held to a 12-12 draw by Rataga before Anjego schooled Bongota how to play rugby following a big 41-0 win.

Kisumu champions Nyabondoo followed with a clean 19-0 win over Kanga before Gendia ended the day with 15-5 win over Nyansiongo.

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Related Topics

Nyanza Term Two Games Secondary School Games Sidindi Mixed School
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