Kakamega MCAs push for lower water tariffs to ease cost of living

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Members of the Kakamega County Assembly's Committee on Finance and Economic Planning.[Benard Lusigi-Standard]

The Kakamega County Assembly's Committee on Finance and Economic Planning has directed the county's two water service providers to engage the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) in reviewing water tariffs downwards to make the commodity more affordable for residents.

The directive was issued during a meeting with officials from the Department of Water, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change as the committee scrutinised water service delivery, operational performance and the current tariff structure.

The session brought together County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Water, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change Peninah Mukabana, Kakamega County Water and Sanitation Company (KACWASCO) Chief Executive Officer CPA Charles Tunga, and Kakamega County Rural Water and Sanitation Company (KARUWASCO) Chief Executive Officer James Atwa.

The committee heard that households currently pay Sh91 for water consumption of between zero and six cubic metres, with consumption beyond six cubic metres charged under a graduated tariff system.

Committee Chairperson Bonface Osanga said the current tariff had become expensive for many households and urged the water companies to begin the legal process of reviewing the charges in consultation with the sector regulator.

"We want the two water companies to work closely with WASREB and explore avenues of reducing the cost of water so that residents can access this essential commodity at an affordable price. The cost of water should not continue placing an unnecessary burden on wananchi," said Osanga.

The committee also questioned the water providers on measures being implemented to increase access to piped water across the county.

Vice-Chairperson Dan Mukhwami sought an update on last-mile connectivity projects, saying many residents, particularly in rural areas, still lacked access to clean and safe water.

"Our concern is not only the cost of water but also access. We want to know what strategies are being implemented to ensure more households are connected to piped water through last-mile connectivity projects," said Mukhwami.

Committee member Bernard Mulama said lowering water tariffs would help cushion residents against the rising cost of living while increasing access to the vital resource.

"Water is a basic necessity and every resident deserves affordable access. A review of the current tariffs will go a long way in easing the financial burden on families while improving access to clean water," Mulama said.

Responding to the concerns, KARUWASCO Managing Director James Atwa said any tariff review would be undertaken in accordance with the law and in consultation with WASREB.

"The issue of tariff review will be handled through the established legal procedures in consultation with the relevant regulatory authorities. At the same time, we are extending water pipelines and investing in strategic infrastructure to improve access to safe and reliable water services, particularly in underserved areas," said Atwa.

His KACWASCO counterpart, CPA Charles Tunga, assured the committee that the utility would work with the regulator to address the concerns raised while maintaining sustainable service delivery.

"We have taken note of the committee's concerns and we remain committed to working with WASREB and all stakeholders to ensure that any tariff review is conducted within the law while safeguarding quality and sustainable water services," said Tunga.

CECM Peninah Mukabane said the county government remained committed to expanding water infrastructure and improving service delivery across Kakamega.

"Our priority is to ensure residents have access to reliable, safe and affordable water. We will continue supporting the water service providers to expand infrastructure and improve service delivery across the county," said Mukabana.

The committee said it will continue monitoring the implementation of the recommendations, including the proposed tariff review and expansion of water connectivity, to ensure residents benefit from improved and affordable water services.