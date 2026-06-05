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Shujaa fall to Fiji in Bordeaux Sevens opener

By Washington Onyango | Jun. 5, 2026
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Festus Shiasi of Shujaa in action against Fiji during the Bordeaux Sevens in France. [KRU Media]

Kenya’s national rugby sevens team Shujaa suffered a difficult start at the Bordeaux Sevens after falling 31-12 to Fiji in their opening Pool C match on Friday at Stade de Bordeaux in France.

Fiji wasted no time in stamping their authority on the contest. Terio Veilawa collected David Nyangige’s kickoff inside the opening minute and sprinted through for the first try before adding the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Shujaa responded strongly moments later through Patrick Odongo. The winger chased down his own kick and grounded the ball to score Kenya’s first try. Nyangige calmly converted to draw Kenya level at 7-7.

Kenya looked lively after Fiji’s Kavekini Tanivanuakula was sent to the sin bin, but Shujaa could not take advantage of the extra man. Odongo almost grabbed a second try from another kick-and-chase move but failed to control the ball over the line.

Fiji punished that missed chance immediately. George Bose finished off a quick counterattack to restore Fiji’s lead, although the conversion was missed as the Pacific Islanders carried a 12-7 advantage into halftime.

Shujaa returned from the break with renewed energy. Kevin Wekesa sliced through the Fijian defence to score Kenya’s second try. However, Nyangige missed the conversion as the scores remained tied at 12-12.

That proved to be Kenya’s final bright moment of the match.

Tanivanuakula quickly made amends for his earlier yellow card by racing down the wing for Fiji’s third try before Sakiusa Siqila added the extras for a 19-12 lead.

Fiji then took full control in the closing minutes. Apete Narogo crossed over twice, with one conversion added, to complete the scoring and hand Fiji a comfortable victory.

The defeat leaves Shujaa under pressure as they continue their fight to remain among the top eight teams in the HSBC SVNS standings and secure Division One status next season.

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Related Topics

Kenya Shujaa Bordeaux Sevens Kenya Sevens HSBC SVNS
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