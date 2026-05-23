Lionesses renew rivalry with Uganda as Africa Cup kicks off

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Kenya Lionesses players in action against Uganda Lady Cranes in a past match. [Uganda Rugby Union Media]

The 2026 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division kicks off today at RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi, with the Kenya Lionesses hoping home support can inspire them to a first continental title.

Kenya begins their campaign with a regional derby against old rivals Uganda Lady Cranes in a match expected to set the tone for the tournament.

The competition has attracted some of the top women’s rugby nations in Africa, with defending champions South Africa also returning to Nairobi in search of a fifth title.

Springbok Women remain the dominant side in the tournament’s history after winning every edition since the competition was launched in 2019.

South Africa sealed last year’s title with a commanding 61-17 victory over Madagascar and once again arrive as favourites.

For Kenya, however, the focus is firmly on ending South Africa’s dominance and finally climbing to the top of the podium after finishing second in the previous edition.

Lionesses head coach Simon Odongo believes his side is ready for the challenge, but warned against underestimating any opponent.

“We are heading into the tournament with one clear objective: to finish at the top. However, we will take each game one at a time and will not take any opponent for granted,” said Odongo after unveiling the squad.

Lionesses will face Madagascar on May 27 before ending their campaign against South Africa on May 31 in what could decide the title.

Odongo said preparations have gone on well, with the technical bench keen to build a strong squad ahead of major assignments next year.

“Preparations are progressing well so far. We currently have 35 women in camp, including the Sevens players, and I think that is a big milestone for us because next year will be crucial with both the World Cup and Olympic qualifiers coming up,” he said.

The coach also believes Kenya can close the gap on South Africa after running the champions close in last year’s meeting.

“Against South Africa, we lost by just five points, and I believe they were the only team we lost to last year. Having featured at the World Cup, they will definitely be a formidable side,” he said.

“For us, the focus is on taking our chances better and reducing the margin. If we can convert our opportunities and perhaps even force a draw, that would be positive, but we will give our very best.”

Meanwhile, Kenya Sevens coaches have named the squad for the upcoming World SVNS Championship legs in Valladolid and Bordeaux.

National Sevens Circuit star Victor Odhiambo Mola has earned his first senior national team call-up and could make his World Series debut after replacing Floyd Wabwire in the squad.

Chrissant Onjwang returns after missing the Hong Kong leg through injury, while Patrick Odongo has also recovered in time to travel with the team.