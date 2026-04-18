Shujaa bow out of Hong Kong Sevens after loss to South Africa

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Shujaa center Dennis Abukuse in action against Australia at Hong Kong Sevens. [KRU]

Kenya Sevens are out of Hong Kong Sevens.

Shujaa exited the competition after losing 26-22 to South Africa in the Main Cup quarterfinals played on Saturday afternoon.

Shujaa had a poor start to the game when Samuel Asati stepped out of the field in an attempt to kick the ball downfield, resulting in South Africa being handed a scrum five meters from the try box.

Selvyn Davids capitalized on the advantage to score off the scrum for 7-0 lead after Tristan Leyds conversion.

Kenya went on two quick attacks after the restart and scored through John Okoth following a quick and chase by Nygel Amaitsa that resulted in a scrum that Kevin Wekesa won. Amaista failed to convert as Kenya trailed 7-5.

Shujaa won the restart again, this time Dennis Abukuse sprinting right through the Blitzboks' midfield to score between the sticks for a 12-7 lead with Amaitsa adding the twos.

However, Vincent Onyala was sent to the bin for a tackle on the air that saw Donavan Don punish Shujaa with a try at the stroke of half time to lead 14-12 after another Leyds conversion.

In the final half, Shujaa surprisingly won the restart despite the numerical disadvantage and went on to score at the corner through Wekesa to lead 17-14.

Another unconverted try by Festus Shiasi stretched Kenya’s lead to 22-14 before another poor restart saw South Africa score immediately to cut the gap to 21-22.

Shujaa’s hearts were broken after the hooter when Siviwe Soyizwapi came off the bench to score the winner for 26-22 win.

Kenya will now play in the seventh-place playoffs classification matches on Sunday.