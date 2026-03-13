Ayimba and Tanga return as Shujaa name squad for Montevideo 7s

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Sevens after a past match. [Kenya Rugby]

Gabriel Ayimba will make his first-ever Shujaa debut in the international arena next week after being named in the 14-man squad for the second and third legs of the 2026 HSBC SVNS Division Two set to take place in Montevideo and São Paulo respectively.

Kenya will be seeking to finish among the top four teams with eyes set on the promotion and relegation championships dubbed SVNS World Championship playoffs.

Last month, Kenya finished third during the opening leg played in Nairobi and another top-three finish will increase Shujaa’s chances of making it to the championship finale, where the top four teams from Division Two will face off with the top eight teams from Division One for the championship, with the bottom four relegated after the finale.

Wambua has largely retained the squad that finished third during the opening leg in Nairobi, with David Nyangige keeping his place in the travelling team.

Brian Tanga returns to the squad after a lengthy injury layoff and has been included in the 14-man travelling side that also features regular faces such as George Ooro, Samuel Asati, Vincent Onyala, Kevin Wekesa and Patrick Odongo.

The 2026 SVNS 2 marks the inaugural season of the second-tier global rugby sevens competition organised by World Rugby. The series features three tournaments hosted in Nairobi, Montevideo and São Paulo.

Shujaa Squad

George Ooro

Samuel Asati

John Okoth

Dennis Abukuse

Vincent Onyala

Kevin Wekesa

Patrick Odongo

Festus Shiasi

Nygel Amaitsa

Floyd Wabwire

Chrisant Ojwang

David Nyangige

Gabriel Ayimba

Brian Tanga