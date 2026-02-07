KCB crush Blak Blad to cruise into Enterprise Cup semi-finals

KCB Rugby players celebrate after winning a match at Driftwood Sevens. [KCB Rugby]

KCB RFC stormed into the Enterprise Cup semi-finals with a 62–7 demolition of Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad in Saturday's quarter-final clash played at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka.

The bankers set the tone early, crossing the whitewash through Fidel Maina who opened the scoring. Levy Amunga stepped up to convert before missing his second kick, giving KCB a 5–0 lead. The pressure barely eased as Andy Cole Omolo powered over for the second try, with Amunga this time adding the extras to stretch the score to 12–0.

Lionel Ajeliti was next on the scoresheet, slicing through the Blad defence to make it 17–0, before Amunga’s conversion pushed the tally to 19–0. KCB skipper Bob Muhati then lived up to his “captain fantastic” billing, muscling his way over for another try, with Amunga again accurate off the tee to take the score to 26–0.

Austin Sikutwa added the fifth try as KCB continued to dominate territory and possession. Amunga converted to make it 33–0 before Erick Miheso crossed, with the successful conversion pushing the score to 40–0. Emmanuel Opondo added yet another try as the first half wore on, extending KCB’s lead to 45–0.

Blak Blad managed a brief response just before the break, scoring and converting to go into halftime trailing 45–7.

Any hopes of a Blad comeback were quickly extinguished after the restart. Dominic Sande touched down to make it 50–7 before Ajeliti grabbed his second of the afternoon to push the score to 55–7.

KCB added another try soon after, stretching the margin to 60–7, before Steven Osumba capped off a dominant performance with the final try, sealing the emphatic 62–7 victory.

Speaking after the match, KCB head coach Andrew Amonde praised his side’s execution and mindset.

“I’m really proud of the boys today. We were clinical, we respected the ball, and we stuck to our structures from the first minute to the last,” said Amonde.

“This is the kind of performance we’ve been building towards, but we know the job isn’t done yet. The focus now shifts to the semis, and making sure we keep this momentum going.”

Defending champions Kabras Sugar also progressed into the last four but without kicking a ball after Kenya Harlequins failed to honour their quarter-final fixture in Kakamega.

Kabras now join Menengai Oilers in the semis, with Oilers also advancing via walkover following Nakuru RFC’s withdrawal.