Mwamba in partnership talks with Ambulance service provider Lasante

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 30, 2026

 

Mwamba executives Secretary Eugene Sudi and Director Sponsorship Ken Waudo meet LaSante Paramedics team led by Chairman Jeff Maina and Reginah Nyarwai to discuss an enhanced sponsorship package at Nairobi’s Upper Hill on Jan 30, 2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Mwamba Rugby Football Club is on the brink of a new sponsorship opportunity following a meeting between club officials and executives from LaSante Paramedics.

The meeting, held on Friday morning, sought to explore ways in which LaSante could support Mwamba’s push to greater heights both on and off the pitch and enhance the existing relations.

The medical services provider’s chairman, Jeff Maina, expressed admiration for Mwamba’s success story and rich rugby pedigree, noting that the company was keen to be associated with the club. LaSante, which has already been providing ambulance services to Mwamba, revealed plans to diversify its operations through a major shift in its ambulance personnel structure and partnerships in the sector.

“We are now working with doctors and clinical officers who will be part of the ambulance staff. This means that in the event of an emergency, a doctor will be the first responder, making treatment easier and more effective,” said Maina during the breakfast meeting held in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

“For an injured player, it is better that the person handling them from the pitch to the hospital is a medical doctor. That ensures proper and immediate medical attention.”

Mwamba Rugby Club was represented at the meeting by Club Secretary Eugene Sudi, Treasurer Francis Wanyonyi, Women’s Representative Agatha Jamari, and Director of Partnerships and Sponsorships Ken Waudo. The club officials welcomed the proposal, saying it would significantly boost the club’s ambitions as they top the championship standings in their quest for a return to the Kenya Cup competition.

“We are grateful for the consideration. Given the stature of Mwamba, this partnership will not only benefit us on the pitch but also off it,” said Sudi.

Beyond ambulance services, LaSante will also offer first-aid training to players and technical staff. Ms Regina Nyarwai noted that this initiative is part of the company’s culture of treating partners as part of their journey and equipping them with essential life-saving skills. Also present was Daudi Kyambi in charge of ambulance operations at LaSante.

Mwamba Ladies, who are defending the Kenya Cup title for the fifth consecutive season, also impressed LaSante executives. The executives were particularly moved by the team’s ability to balance daily responsibilities with competing at the highest levels of rugby, both nationally and internationally.

“That is a story we would like to associate with,” said Maina.

.

