Six killed, five injured in accident on NarokNjoro road

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Six people have been killed and five others injured in a grisly road accident involving a lorry along the Narok–Njoro road in Enengetia.

The accident, which occurred at around 8 am, involved a Lorry, travelling from Nakuru towards Narok.

Narok County Police Commander Patrick Lobolia said police visited the scene and launched investigations into the incident.

“Police have visited the scene, bodies removed and taken to Egerton University Mortuary as investigations into the accident have been launched,” said Lobolia.

According to a police report filed under OB No. 25/02/11/2026, the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road before ramming a guardrail on the left side of the highway as he headed towards Narok.

“The driver and five other unknown passengers died on the spot,” the police report stated.

Five other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Mau Narok Dispensary for treatment.

The accident occurred approximately 50 kilometres north of Narok town and was reported to Narok Police Station at 10.15am.

The six bodies were removed to Egerton University mortuary pending postmortem.

Efforts were underway to remove the wreckage from the scene for inspection as investigators sought to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

The identities of the deceased passengers had not been established by the time of going to press.