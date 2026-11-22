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Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Fikirini Jacobs addresses graduates during the sixth cohort graduation of the President’s Fellowship–Chandaria Legacy Award at KCA University, Nairobi, on November 20, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Politicians recruiting young people to perpetrate violence ahead of the 2027 General Election have been warned against using the country's youthful population at the expense of national peace and stability.

Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Fikirini Jacobs urged young Kenyans to reject such mobilisation, challenging them to hold political leaders accountable rather than allow themselves to be used to attack opponents or cause mayhem.

“People who use young people to go cause mayhem, to destroy the peace of a country, are people who sometimes do not believe in themselves in terms of what they can share as a reason to get a buy-in from the larger population,” Jacobs said.

“Please, be absent when you are called upon to be candidates of that kind of destruction.”

Speaking at the sixth cohort graduation of the President’s Fellowship–Chandaria Legacy Award at KCA University on Friday, November 20, Jacobs said young people below the age of 35 account for 75.1 per cent of Kenya’s population.

He challenged the graduates to use their leadership training to influence national development, mentor others and promote peaceful coexistence.

“Mentor other people, lead them, lead yourself. Let's change the story of Kenya. Let's bring peace as young people,” he urged.

Global Peace Foundation Regional Africa Representative and Country Director Daniel Juma echoed the call for political accountability, challenging the graduates to move beyond political slogans and demand better policies from leaders.

“You will hear people shouting, 'One term! Two term!' There is nothing wrong with political slogans, that is your democratic right,” Juma told the graduates.

“But as President's Fellows, we expect more from you than simply shouting political slogans. Do not merely be the generation that cheers politicians, but be the generation that challenges politicians to offer better policies and accountable leadership.”

Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Fikirini Jacobs (centre), other officials and a section of graduates during the sixth cohort graduation of the President’s Fellowship–Chandaria Legacy Award at KCA University on November 20, 2026.

National Democratic Institute Country Director Dennis Omondi challenged the graduates to translate their civic knowledge into action, saying citizens needed to understand public finances and legislation to hold leaders accountable.

“A citizen cannot question a budget she or he cannot read. Your certificate does not guarantee a job, but it confers standing to read books, the Constitution, a bill, or a budget,” Omondi observed.

Beyond political participation, Jacobs outlined government plans to strengthen the creative economy and protect the intellectual property rights of young artists and content creators.

He announced that the Creative Economy Bill 2026 had passed its first reading in Parliament and completed public participation, alongside the Intellectual Property Policy and the Copyright and Other Rights Related Bill.

Jacobs cited the case of Kenyan musicians behind the hit song Sipangwingwi, who lost ownership rights after signing agreements with a foreign individual who had promised to promote their music outside Africa.

He said the incident exposed gaps in the country's creative economy structures and the need for stronger legal and administrative protections for local artists.

The PS also disclosed that he had met Meta's regional leadership to discuss concerns raised by Kenyan content creators over declining earnings from platform monetisation.

He said the Public Service Commission was preparing to advertise positions in film, gaming and creative services to strengthen the administration of the sector.

Meanwhile, Manu Chandaria Foundation Programmes Coordinator Vincent Rapando announced an annual Sh120 million commitment to establish six university innovation centres, with each institution receiving Sh20 million.

The planned centres include facilities at KCA University, the United States International University-Africa and Murang’a University.

The foundation also announced Sh50,000 seed funding opportunities for five graduands to support their initiatives.

The fellowship has trained more than 700 young leaders across all 47 counties and supported the planting of more than 1.5 million trees since 2020, according to the organisers.

One of the graduands, Flora Cherop, a 2022 Kenyatta University environmental studies graduate and founder of the indigenous conservation group Kapchikatat, shared how the mentorship programme inspired her to establish tree nurseries across three arid constituencies in West Pokot County.

Cherop said the initiative was aimed at addressing landslides and climate change through environmental conservation.

She also announced her intention to contest the Pokot South parliamentary seat in the 2027 elections and appealed to the Chandaria Foundation to establish an innovation centre at the proposed Kapenguria University.