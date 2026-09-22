Hate speech, misinformation threaten Kenya's peace ahead of 2027 polls

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Kenya’s peace is coming under renewed threat as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election, with leaders warning that hate speech, misinformation, incitement and political rivalry could trigger violence if not addressed early.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of Peace in Nairobi, security officials and peace actors called for urgent measures to prevent election-related violence, saying lessons from the 2007/08 post-election violence should guide preparations for the next polls.

Kibera Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Victor Kamonde, who served in areas affected by the violence, recalled the trauma of the clashes and warned Kenyans against allowing political competition to once again divide communities.

Kamonde recounted how residents fleeing the violence sought refuge in Rangwa, which had remained relatively peaceful, before attackers targeted those who had escaped there.

He said police were forced to secure the compound where the displaced people had sought shelter before escorting them to safety through Kisii.

“When we got to Chebilat, there was still chaos. Communities were fighting. People were walking, crossing the road with pangas, dropping blood,” Kamonde said.

He said the experience demonstrated the consequences of allowing political competition to degenerate into violence.

“That is what happened in 2007-08. Why? Because of political competition. That is not the road we want to walk,” he said.

Kamonde, who has also worked in conflict-prone parts of northern Kenya, said peacebuilding must involve communities, particularly women, who often bear the greatest burden when violence erupts.

He said women should be actively involved in peace and security processes rather than being left to deal with the consequences of conflict. “Without women, there will be no peace,” he said.

His warning comes as peacebuilding organizations raise concerns over the country’s preparedness ahead of the 2027 elections.

Elizabeth Rombo of Act Change Transform said assessments undertaken by researchers indicate a potential risk of pre-election violence, with estimates ranging between 70 and 82 per cent.

“We are likely to see from the assessments that have been undertaken that there is a likelihood of pre-election violence at a range of 70 to 82 percent,” Rombo said.

She identified the resurgence of goonism and declining trust in institutions as emerging concerns, urging stakeholders to strengthen conflict-prevention mechanisms before political tensions escalate.

Rombo called for greater engagement with key institutions, including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Judiciary.

She also urged citizens to participate actively in civic processes and use technology to promote conflict prevention rather than spread inflammatory content.

Women and youth emerged as key voices in the call for peaceful elections.

Peace actors urged women to participate across the electoral process, including as voters, political party members, election observers and mediators, while calling for stronger protection against gender-based violence and violence against women during elections.

Youth representatives, meanwhile, warned against the exploitation of young people by politicians during campaigns.

Joyce Wanjiru, a member of the Kibera Sub-County Peace Committee, urged political leaders not to use young people to perpetrate violence.

“Young people should not be used as goons and tokenism just for them to be bought into politics,” she said.

Stephen Pande of Vote Peace said civil society groups were developing an accountability mechanism to hold political actors and institutions accountable for their roles in safeguarding peaceful elections.

He said political parties, politicians, the electoral commission, Judiciary, police and other institutions would be encouraged to sign a national peace declaration committing themselves to peaceful elections.

The initiative will also monitor compliance and establish mechanisms for responding to violations.

As Kenya prepares for the 2027 polls, the peace actors urged political leaders, communities, religious institutions, women and youth to take responsibility for preventing violence.

Kamonde summed up the message by warning that development cannot be achieved without peace.

“Without peace, without security, there's no development,” he said, urging Kenyans to protect the country’s unity and ensure that future generations inherit a peaceful nation.