KDF officer arrested over alleged assault of OCS

Audio By Vocalize

Drama unfolded at Kilibwoni Market in Emgwen Sub-County after a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, who had been on the run since August 3, 2026, was arrested following alleged confrontation with police officers.

The officer is accused of allaegdly assaulting and breaking the teeth of the Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) on August 3. Since then, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nandi Central have been pursuing him.

Police reportedly received intelligence that the suspect was at a bar in Kilibwoni Market that was allegedly operating beyond its licensed hours on Friday evening.

Officers led by the Deputy OCS moved in to enforce the closure of the bar.

According to police reports, the KDF officer and his accomplices allegedly switched off the electricity at the premises before attacking the officers.

The group also allegedly vandalised property at the Deputy OCS's residence.

The KDF officer was arrested and detained at Kapsabet Police Station.

Nandi County Police Commander Samuel Mukuusi said the suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday as DCI officers in Nandi Central finalise their investigations.