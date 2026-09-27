Scouts join county workers in clearing Murang'a town drainage

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Scouts from Pioneer School during clean-up of Murang'a Municipality on September 26, 2026. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Boy scouts from Pioneer School joined in clearing of drainage system within Murang'a Municipality in efforts to boost El Nino preparedness.

They joined employees of Murang'a county government and Murang’a Water Company (Muwasco) in clearing the drainage channels that cut across parts of Murang'a and Mukuyu areas.

They also educated the community on the dangers of clogged drainage systems and the need to recycle waste.

The initiative was organised by Murang'a county government a week after a private investor converted waste to fertliser at the Mitumbiri Sanitary Landfill which was funded by the World Bank at a cost of Sh1 billion.

To address waste management focusing on the recycling for profitable gains, tonnes of garbage were collected and loaded into specialised trucks owned by the Murang'a County Government.

The scouts led efforts to manage plastic waste and ensure it is properly disposed of or recycled.

Murang’a Environment CEC Mary Magochi said there was need for the combined efforts to address the plastic waste which if ignored will turn to a major disaster.

Scouts from Pioneer School during clearing of drainage system within Murang'a Municipality on September 26, 2026. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Magochi acknowledged that tonnes of waste that can be recycled is generated in Murang’a daily.

She lauded the initiative by Muwasco and the Pioneer School to educate the community on the importance of clearing the drainage system and embracing recycling.

The learners are educated on proper waste management and putting in place effective measures to prevent people from dumping waste indiscriminately.

Pioneer School teacher, Muriithi Kamau, said the institution has been in the forefront of tackling waste management.

“The school is taking measures to ensure that waste generated within is recycled and reused,” said Mr Muriithi.

Two weeks ago, Governor Irungu Kang’ata announced that his administration, through a partnership with a private investor, has converted organic waste into organic fertiliser at Mitumbiri Sanitary Land Fill in Kimorori- Wempa Ward.

“Organic fertiliser creates jobs,turning waste into wealth for a more productive and sustainable environment,” said Kang’ata.