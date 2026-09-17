Residents in flood-prone areas urged to relocate

Audio By Vocalize

Lake Naivasha during a period when rising water levels had broken the banks. [File, Standard]

The Department of Public Health has already issued a warning for families to relocate ahead of rains projected to continue through February.

According to James Mwai, who has lived in the estate for over 30 years, the threats of flooding would not move him from a place he knew as home.

He said that a section of his house was still flooded due to the rise in water levels in the lake, adding that he doubted the projections from the meteorological department.

“In the last five years, families have been displaced twice, but I did not relocate and am staying even if it rains cats and dogs,” said the landlord.

A retired civil servant, Emily Njeri, wondered where she would go, noting that he had survived the last two displacements and was ready for the El Niño rains.

She admitted that she had to access her house through a flooded section of the estate, terming this normal and better than relocating to other estates

“We have heard that there is El Nino rain coming, but we shall wait before taking the next step; we don’t have any other home,” she said.

Former Lakeview MCA Simon Wanyoike noted that conditions in the estate were worsening as the water levels continued to rise by the day.

He expressed his concern over the high number of people who were still living in the estate despite the rising levels and tens of warnings by the State agencies to relocate

“Tens of private schools, homes, a police post, hotels and a research centre have been submerged in the water at the expense of the owners who are counting huge losses,” he said.

Earlier, Naivasha sub-county public health officer Margaret Mungai said the sub-county disaster management committee had been activated ahead of the October rains.

She said that they were working closely with community health promoters in monitoring water levels around estates that border the troubled lake

“We expect water levels in the lake to rise sharply when the rains begin, and we have launched a campaign for families living near flooded sections of Kihoto to start relocating,” she said.

She said that with the expected rains, there were fears of a rise in water-borne disease, adding that the department was well prepared to deal with any outbreak

“We have been warned about pending rains; it's time those living near the lake started relocating as things might get worse in the coming days,” she said.