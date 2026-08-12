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2,400 Kajiado pupils set for hygiene support under new programme

By David Njaaga | Aug. 12, 2026
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A FedEx volunteer hands a hygiene kit to a pupil at a beneficiary school in Bisil, Kajiado County, as part of the Clean Futures Alliance initiative. [Courtesy]

About 2,400 school-aged children and adolescents in Kajiado County will receive hygiene kits and attend Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) education sessions under a new initiative in Bisil.

Pupils at Inkati and Noontoto primary schools will learn about everyday hygiene practices, while children in the area will receive personal hygiene kits.

The programme will also involve volunteers in preparing and distributing the kits, extending the intervention beyond classroom lessons to access to basic hygiene supplies.

Communities in Kajiado face challenges in accessing water, sanitation and hygiene services, making schools an important setting for providing children with hygiene information and supplies.

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) and Feed the Children launched the Clean Futures Alliance in Kenya through the FedEx Cares programme.

“At FedEx, our purpose goes beyond moving packages – it is about connecting people and communities to the resources they need to thrive,” said Nelson Teixeira, managing director of operations for Sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx.

FedEx staff have supported the preparation and distribution of the kits and taken part in the school sessions.

“Access to hygiene supports children’s health, confidence and ability to stay engaged in school,” noted Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children.

The initiative builds on the partnership between the two organisations and will provide hygiene supplies and education to children and adolescents in Bisil.

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Related Topics

Water Sanitation and Hygiene Clean Futures Alliance Kajiado County Hygiene Education
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