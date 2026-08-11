Water firms seek cheaper electricity tariffs amid rising operating costs

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Kericho Water and Sanitation Company has embarked on a last-mile water connection initiative. [File, Standard]

Water and sanitation companies across the country have urged the government to stop charging them commercial electricity tariffs, saying the high cost of power is driving up the cost of providing essential water services to Kenyans.

The firms want the government to consider introducing a special electricity tariff for water service providers.

They argued that the companies are public-interest entities whose primary responsibility is to ensure Kenyans have access to reliable and affordable water rather than generate profits.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Water and Sanitation Providers Association Culture and Games Festival being held in Kericho, the Association’s chairman Thomas Odingo said water companies were struggling with rising operational costs, with electricity accounting for a significant portion of their expenditure.

“We are appealing to the government to review the commercial electricity tariffs imposed on water companies. We are not profit-making organisations; our mandate is to provide an essential commodity to Kenyans,” said Odingo.

He said reducing electricity costs would enable water companies to invest more in expanding their networks and improving service delivery.

Odingo also called on the government to intervene over the rising cost of fuel, which he said was further increasing the cost of running water companies' fleets.

“Fuel is another major challenge for water service providers. Our vehicles have to cover long distances to maintain infrastructure, respond to emergencies and extend services to residents. The rising cost of fuel is therefore placing additional pressure on our operations,” he said.

Kericho Water and Sanitation Company (Kewasco) Managing Director Reuben Korir said the company had embarked on a last-mile water connection initiative aimed at ensuring more Kericho residents access piped water.

He said the initiative was intended to extend water services closer to households that had previously remained outside the company's distribution network.

“We are focusing on the last mile because having water infrastructure in an area does not necessarily mean that every household is connected. We want to ensure that more residents can access safe and reliable water within their homes,” said Korir.

He revealed that Kewasco currently produces about 23,000 cubic metres of water daily, with the Duka Moja production point accounting for 13,000 cubic metres per day.

“Currently, Kewasco produces approximately 23,000 cubic metres of water every day. Duka Moja is one of our key production points, with a capacity of 13,000 cubic metres per day,” said Korir.

The Kewasco MD said the company would continue expanding its water distribution network to meet the growing demand for water in Kericho.

“Our objective is to ensure that the water we produce reaches as many residents as possible. The last-mile connection programme is therefore critical in closing the gap between water production and access at household level,” said Korir.

He said Kewasco would also continue working to improve its infrastructure and service delivery as the population of Kericho continues to grow.

The remarks were made during the Water and Sanitation Providers Association Culture and Games Festival, which brought together staff from water and sanitation companies from different parts of the country to compete in various sporting and cultural activities.

The festival also provided an opportunity for water sector players to discuss challenges affecting the provision of water and sanitation services and explore ways of improving service delivery.