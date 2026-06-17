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Global data declaration targets illegal fishing

By AFP | Jun. 17, 2026
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Young boys’ fish in the Wasini channel on June 14, 2026. [AFP]

Fifteen countries signed a global declaration on Wednesday aimed at combating illegal and destructive fishing with better data.

The "Mombasa Declaration", unveiled at the Our Ocean Conference in the Kenyan port city, commits countries to improved collection and sharing of information on the movement, activity, and ownership of fishing vessels.

The issue is existential for local fishermen just a few kilometres up the Kenyan coast, who accuse large, foreign-crewed trawlers of destroying fish stocks and damaging the marine environment.

"This is making people here poor and dramatically changing the sea ocean bed which has depleted a lot of species in our area," said Awadh Mbarak, 53, secretary of a "beach management unit" in the coastal town of Kipini.

A retired fisherman from the same town, Twaha Yusuf, told AFP he had not seen a Dugong, the beloved manatee-like sea mammals, for 40 years -- and blames the trawlers.

"Maybe my son will not even see sea turtles in the future," he said.

Locals accuse trawlers of illegally trespassing into shallow waters reserved for small, local boats. But without publicly available data, it is impossible to hold them to account.

"Small-scale fishers are unable to feed their families. They're losing their livelihoods," said Maisey Pigeon, of the Coalition for Fisheries Transparency, a Washington-based NGO.

"A lack of transparency enables things like illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and also human rights and labour abuses on fishing vessels."

For years the fishing industry resisted transparency, either to disguise illicit activity or simply to ensure competitors did not know about valuable hunting grounds, said Tony Long, CEO of charity Global Fishing Watch.

Many ships also disguise their real owners, flying flags that have nothing to do with their true base of operations, he said.

Global Fishing Watch is launching a "world-first global map" during the conference, tracking every class of fishing vessel, including the so-called "dark fleet" that try to hide their location.

"Too much of today's fishing remains invisible to those tasked with managing our ocean," said Long, vowing the map would "transform scattered, fragmented data into actionable insights for policymakers".

Many countries have come to see the long-term benefits of open data, especially since the UN's Sustainable Fisheries Resolution in 2024, which has put "transparency at the forefront of every discussion," Long said.

The declaration commits to modernising vessel registries, better monitoring, and sharing data with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

They included Belgium, Cameroon, Chile, Dominican Republic, France, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Somalia, South Korea, and the Republic of Congo.

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Related Topics

Illegal fishing Mombasa Ocean Conference Global Ocean Conference
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