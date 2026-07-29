Mechanics recognised for keeping Kenya's farms moving

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Mechanics celebrate after football tournament. [Courtesy]

As Kenya's food-producing regions prepare for another farming season, attention has turned to the mechanics who keep tractors, harvesters, trucks and other machinery running, ensuring farm activities and the movement of produce are not disrupted.

More than 100 mechanics from across the North Rift gathered in Eldoret on Saturday for the second annual Mechanics Wellness Day, where the profession's contribution to Kenya's transport, agricultural and industrial sectors took centre stage.

In the North Rift, one of Kenya's breadbaskets, tractors, harvesters and heavy commercial vehicles play a vital role in planting, harvesting and transporting produce to markets across the country.

Keeping the machinery in good working condition is critical to maintaining productivity and preventing costly delays during peak farming seasons, making mechanics an important part of the country's agricultural value chain.

Speaking during the event, Vivo Energy Kenya Lubricants and LPG Sales and Marketing Manager Stephen Gikonyo said mechanics remain at the centre of Kenya's mobility ecosystem despite often receiving little public recognition.

"Behind every safe journey, every successful delivery and every successful harvest is a mechanic whose expertise makes it possible," he said.

Gikonyo said the company supports mechanics through technical training, product knowledge programmes, safety education and access to quality lubrication solutions aimed at improving workshop standards and vehicle performance.

Beyond repairing vehicles, mechanics also advise motorists, transport operators and farmers on maintenance practices that improve engine performance, extend the lifespan of equipment and reduce operating costs.

The event also highlighted the importance of mechanics' health and wellbeing, with participants receiving free medical screening and occupational health advice.

Ezra Omwancha of Equity Afya said mechanics often work under physically demanding conditions that can take a toll on their health if left unchecked.

"Mechanics often work long hours in confined spaces, lift heavy equipment and are regularly exposed to physically demanding conditions. Regular health screening is important to help them remain healthy and continue supporting Kenya's transport and agricultural sectors," he said.