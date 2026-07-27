Nakuru to set up Sh120m modern disaster and emergency centre in Naivasha

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County Executive Committee Member in charge of Land, John Kihagi. [Courtesy, Meta]

Nakuru County is set to fund the establishment of a modern disaster and emergency centre in Naivasha to help contain incidents of fire promptly and reduce drowning cases in Lake Naivasha, with Sh120 million set for the first phase of the project

According to the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Land, John Kihagi, the initiative is expected to boost the region's capacity to handle emergencies, including fires and floods.

The move comes after recent incidents of fire in the lakeside town and drowning cases around Lake Naivasha, where lives had been lost and properties worth millions destroyed due to delays in response due to a lack of fire engines.

Kihagi said the funds would go towards new fire engines and ambulances at the centre, which will drive the county's prompt disaster response operations.

Speaking during a citizens' forum attended by more than 300stakeholders, Kihagi said the initiative was part of broader efforts to improve service delivery amid mounting population pressure on urban centres.

Kihagi said Naivasha had emerged as one of the best-performing municipalities and had received Sh198 million from the World Bank, part of which Sh120 million will go towards the first phase of the disaster centre.

Kihagi said measures and infrastructure upgrades were underway in Naivasha, Gilgil and Molo, which are already municipalities, alongside Mai Mahiu, Njoro and Mau Narok, which are set to be upgraded to municipal status soon.

He said the county was keen on climate resilience, noting that the anticipated El Niño rains had placed Nakuru on high alert, and measures had been put in place to address flood hazards.

Kihagi said the county was banking on the second phase of the Kenya Urban Support Programme under World Bank funding for urban development, including the disaster centre, fire engines and ambulances.

The county minister noted rising cases of drowning at Lake Naivasha, saying the new centre would strengthen emergency response around the lake.

He noted that KenGen Green Park and the Naivasha Mai Mahiu Special Economic Zone projects had placed the region on the path to prosperity, with key natural resources driving development.

On solid waste management, Kihagi said the county was engaging investors on recycling initiatives to address disposal challenges, adding that the county would find the purchase of waste bins to improve handling of waste generated within the region.

Kihagi said plans to expand satellite towns in Naivasha, adding that the county had made major progress on Naivasha's resort city status and an updated sewer master plan to serve the growing population were on course.

“Each ward in the county was set to benefit from a county-funded stadium, with the Kihoto stadium already receiving funding from the national government to drive sports in the region”, said Kihagi.

Simon Wakaba, a local youth leader, welcomed the move to develop Naivasha into a resort city, noting that the move would open up opportunities for young people.

He, however, flagged persistent drainage challenges in the town and called for improved street lighting to address insecurity concerns.

Wakaba welcomed the planned fire engines to support disaster response and urged the county to honour its pledge to deliver the promised stadium.

Evans Chege, Chairman of the Naivasha Business Community, lauded the county's efforts, welcoming the disaster centre and the accompanying fire engines as a boost to disaster response in the town.