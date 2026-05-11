Polish government funds search, rescue teams in Nairobi, Kiambu

Audio By Vocalize

Magdalene Norryksiewicz minister and counsellor Polish Embassy (third left) and David Birech the National Police Service representative, during a rescue mission in Kiambu. [George Njunge, Standard]

The Government of Poland has pumped over $5 million (Sh65 million) into urban search and rescue teams in Nairobi and Kiambu counties in a bid to save lives and property.

This has led to the establishment of fully operational rescue teams in Nairobi and Kiambu.

The initiative represents not only successful collaboration but also a shared commitment to saving lives strengthening resilience and building safer communities during this era of storey buildings in urban centers more so in Kiambu and Nairobi.

Magdalene Norryksiewicz, Minister and Counsellor at the Polish Embassy, said the Polish aid programme in cooperation with the Polish Centre for International Aid (PCPM) engagement reflects strong belief in partnership, solidarity and the importance of investing in human safety and preparedness.

“I am confident that the knowledge, skills and capacity development through this initiative will significantly contribute to reducing the number of victims of construction disasters particularly in the densely populated Nairobi metropolitan area. Strengthening search and rescue capabilities is not just a technical improvement but a direct investment in human life,” she said.

She added that the partnership between her government and rescue operations in Kiambu and Nairobi will lead to lasting enhancement of both the quality and reputation of rescue services across the country.

“Strong , well trained and respected emergency services are essential to public trust and national resilience. This is the best investment in safety, professionalism and above all an investment in people."

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi said the county is proud to host the training school which not only develops the capacity of local personnel but also participants from other counties.

“Rapid urbanisation has fundamentally transformed the risk landscape of our towns, placing unprecedented pressure on the emergency response system," he said.

"As urban centres continue to expand with highrise development, informal settlement and increasing complex infrastructure, the likelihood of disasters such as fires, building collapses and mass casualty incidents rises significantly.

"This reality underscores the the critical importance of investing in strong well-equipped and highly-trained emergency response mechanisms that can guard life,” Wamatangi said.

Bramwel Simiyu, who is in charge of disaster management in Nairobi County, said rescue and fire units in Kiambu and Nairobi have high and skilled levels of organisation and expertise in disaster management.

“We have over 300 fire fighters and rescuers in Nairobi. Kiambu is our next-door county and often when fire or disaster strikes Kiambu, our disaster and fire teams remain in high alert.

"Similarly, Kiambu would rush to Nairobi's aid should a disaster strike, we often work together as neighbouring counties," Simiyu said.

David Birech from National Police Service said disasters and fire continue to ravage communities, more so those in urban centres, and any preparedness in bid to save lives and property is welcome.

“Evacuation and safety in such circumstances is key and we truly appreciate the the knowledge and skill that the fire and disaster teams from Nairobi and Kiambu have gotten through the partnership with the Polish government," he said. said