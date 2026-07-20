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Doctors save six-day-old infant in historic surgical procedure

By David Njaaga | Jul. 20, 2026
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Dr. Daniel Tamirat Cherkos (right) explains the newborn's keyhole surgery to Hillary Bett, father of Baby Carline Bett, at AGC Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County.

A six-day-old baby is home and feeding normally after surgeons at AGC Tenwek Hospital repaired a rare defect in her food pipe using keyhole surgery, a procedure the hospital called a first for Kenya.

The Africa Gospel Church (AGC) Tenwek Hospital said the thoracoscopic surgery repaired oesophageal atresia with tracheoesophageal fistula, a congenital condition in which the oesophagus does not connect to the stomach, making feeding impossible.

The operation was performed on Baby Carline Bett, born June 4, 2026, to Violah Bett and Hillary Bett of Manyoror in Kericho County.

Doctors in Kericho County identified the condition shortly after birth and transferred the infant to Tenwek on June 8 for specialised treatment.

Paediatric surgeon Dr Daniel Tamirat Cherkos led the procedure days after returning to Kenya from a fellowship in thoracoscopic paediatric surgery at Wilhelmina Children's Hospital, University Medical Centre Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

"This achievement is not about one surgeon. It reflects the strength of a dedicated multidisciplinary team committed to giving every child the best chance at life. It also demonstrates that Kenya can provide world-class minimally invasive paediatric surgery close to home," Cherkos noted.

The surgical team used small keyhole incisions and high-definition equipment to reconnect the baby's oesophagus instead of opening the chest through conventional surgery.

The hospital explained that the technique reduces pain, surgical trauma, recovery time and long-term complications compared with open surgery.

"When we arrived, I was so afraid because my baby could not feed. The doctors, nurses and everyone who cared for us gave us hope. Today, seeing my daughter recovering is a miracle. We thank God and the AGC Tenwek Hospital team for giving our baby a second chance at life," Violah Bett observed.

Her husband, Hillary Bett, praised the quick response from the local medical team.

"Immediately after our daughter was born in Kericho, the doctors referred us to AGC Tenwek Hospital because they knew she would receive the best care. Looking at our daughter today, we know they made the right decision. We are forever grateful to the entire Tenwek team," Bett added.

The operation involved surgeons, anaesthetists, paediatricians, theatre staff and neonatal intensive care nurses.

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Related Topics

Dr Daniel Tamirat Cherkos Newborn Surgery Keyhole Surgery Paediatric Surgery
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