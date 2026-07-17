Women decry goonism, ask youth to resist plots to be used to cause chaos

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Women leaders warn against election goonism ahead of the 2027 polls. [File, Standard]

Women politicians in Uasin Gishu have intensified campaigns against goonism ahead of next year’s elections.

The women said they were not ready to travel to their villages during the August 2027 polls for fear of election violence.

Langas politician Florence Akinyi told youths to resist attempts by a section of politicians to cause mayhem during political rallies and campaigns.

Akinyi said politicians should be stopped from using goons to intimidate their rivals.

She warned young Kenyans that they would be used and dumped by selfish politicians.

“Politicians are currently using our children as goons. As a mother, I know the pain of a child being used to engage in violent activities. I urge our children to resist attempts to be used to attack fellow citizens,” Akinyi said during the launch of security lights in Kasarani and Kisumu Ndogo in Langas.

Grassroots mobilizer Millicent Obare said goonism and election violence have been used to deny women their democratic rights to elect leaders during elections.

“The men have used the excuse of election violence to force women to travel to their rural homes. This time, we will not travel anywhere until we elect leaders of our choice,” Ms Obare said.

According to Jane Wangare, also a grassroots leader, women want to be at the forefront in electoral processes but fear attacks by goons.

“We want a free and fair election. We are urging women to talk to their youthful children to prevent violence in political campaigns ahead of the August 10, 2027 polls. Many youths have slipped into alcoholism and should be encouraged to apply for national identification and to register as voters,” said Wangare.

Agatha Mukami, an independent aspirant for Huruma Ward in Uasin Gishu, told a forum in Eldoret on Tuesday that women aspirants are intimidated by the rise in disruption of their campaign meetings by suspected goons and the failure by the security apparatus to contain perpetrators.

Mukami told Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to launch a nationwide crackdown on political goons.

“Women aspirants are in fear because they can’t fathom leaving the house only to be confronted by goons. We are asking Murkomen to take the matter of violent campaigns seriously,” the independent aspirant said.

Despite the violent political environment, Mukami urged women not to fear declaring their interest in political seats, saying the time to sell their agenda has kicked off.

“Women should be at the table when development is planned,” she told a sensitisation meeting by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).