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Six Catholic priests suspended over disciplinary cases

By Michael Saitoti | Jul. 15, 2026
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Six Catholic priests suspended as bishop cracks down on misconduct. [iStockphoto]

Six catholic priests from Maralal Diocese have been suspended and put under disciplinary actions over alleged cases of abuse of priestly authority and duties, negligence and mismanagement of church properties.

Maralal Bishop Hieronymus Emusugut Joya announced that the suspension of the priests is part of the disciplinary measures introduced to enhance priestly discipline, accountability and proper management of church resources.

The suspended priests include Paul Maina, Peter Musau, Stephen Lekasuyan, Peter Nderitu, Christopher Letikirich and John Dida.

Speaking during a church service at St Peter and Paul Parish in Maralal, Bishop Joya said that nearly four years since he was posted to the region, the Diocese had been mismanaged, facing numerous financial and administrative challenges, prompting him to seek donations and grants to help restore its stability.

The bishop explained that in December 2022, he convened a meeting of all priests in the Diocese, where they agreed that parishes and Church institutions should contribute towards addressing the Diocese's financial difficulties. He, however, noted that not everyone fully cooperated with these efforts.

Although the bishop said he would not accuse any priest without credible evidence, he stated that he took the action to suspend them after receiving reliable information regarding misconduct by some priests.

He added that the action was taken in accordance with the Code of Canon Law to safeguard the integrity of the priesthood and the proper stewardship of Church property.

As part of streamlining operations, Joya announced a raft of measures that all priests in the diocese should adhere to with immediate effect.

Among the regulations are the requirement that all the priests, required to be in their presbyteries before 7 pm for evening prayers.

They are not permitted to spend the night outside the priests' residence without permission from the bishop, and no lay person is allowed to stay overnight in priests' houses or religious convents without the bishop’s authorisation.

He also prohibited priests from consuming alcohol in bars or within parish and institutional residences and from attending any liturgical celebration while intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol.

In addition, the bishop directed that no priest should own or engage in private business except activities directly related to the Church. Priests are also prohibited from owning or acquiring property in the names of relatives without being able to explain its legitimate source.

He further instructed that priests must not cohabit or engage in intimate relationships. Diocesan vehicles and motorcycles are to be driven only by officially assigned personnel, with maintenance and operational costs being the responsibility of the respective parish, institution, office, or Church group.

The bishop also emphasised that the finances of parishes, institutions, offices, and Church groups must be managed transparently and responsibly.

Finance councils and committees were also allowed to perform their duties, while parish councils and boards must ensure annual budgets and audits are conducted.

 He further called on all Church leaders and accounting officers to comply with both Church and government laws.

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Related Topics

Maralal Diocese Catholic Priests Bishop Hieronymus Emusugut Joya Disciplinary Action
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