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Lower Sabor project ends rain dependence for 700 households

By David Njaaga | Jul. 11, 2026
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Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho.

A Sh288.6 million irrigation project has freed more than 700 Uasin Gishu households from relying on rainfall for their livelihoods.

The government-funded Lower Sabor Irrigation Scheme in Moiben Constituency has brought 280 acres under irrigation, allowing farmers to grow crops throughout the year and reduce losses linked to changing weather patterns.

The project directly benefits more than 700 households while creating economic opportunities for about 3,000 other people through activities along the agricultural value chain.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei on Saturday visited the scheme during a Farmers' Expo hosted by Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho.

Kosgei, who was accompanied by National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, toured exhibition stands where farmers displayed produce grown under irrigation including coffee, potatoes, kales, cabbages, passion fruits, onions, tomatoes and avocados.

The State Department for Irrigation said the scheme is expected to generate about Sh70 million annually from agricultural production while supporting horticultural exports and value addition.

Implemented at Sh288.6 million, the project included the construction of intake works on the Chepkoilel River, a sedimentation tank, access roads and more than 30 kilometres of main, sub-main and distribution pipelines.

The government also installed cluster lateral systems and individual farmer high-density polyethene pipe connections to provide water for farming throughout the year.

The State Department for Irrigation said the project forms part of efforts under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda to expand irrigation infrastructure, strengthen food security and increase household incomes.

Also present during the visit were Deputy Head of Public Service Amos Gathecha, Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Festus Ng'eno, Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, Forestry Principal Secretary Mugambi Gitonga and National Irrigation Authority Chief Executive Officer Charles Muasya.

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Related Topics

Lower Sabor Irrigation Scheme Rain-fed Farming Food Security Climate-resilient Agriculture
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