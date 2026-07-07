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Why you will pay Sh8.50 per km for the Rironi-Mau Summit Road

By Macharia Kamau | Jul. 7, 2026
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Rironi–Mau Summit highway users will pay new toll charges after completion. [Courtesy]

Kenya will have to grapple with two different toll tariffs for the Rironi – Mau Summit Road after it has been completed, after the government approved different rates for the road that has been split into two segments.

In a new disclosure yesterday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) said it had approved a toll tariff of Sh8.50 per kilometre for the Gilgil-Nakuru-Mau Summit section. It had earlier, on June 23, approved a Sh8 per kilometre toll rate for the Rironi-Gilgil and Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha roads.

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