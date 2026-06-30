Inside Kenya's 70-year unending law row in Ang'ata Barrikoi

The lush green plains of Ang’ata Barikoi in Trans Mara West Constituency, Narok County, rank among Kenya’s most productive agricultural frontiers.
Every planting season, thousands of acres are transformed into fields of maize, beans and sugarcane, while vast herds of cattle roam across rolling grasslands stretching towards the Kenya–Tanzania border.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…