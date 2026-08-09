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Lonyangapuo backs Ruto, says voters will choose development over popularity

By Irissheel Shanzu | Aug. 9, 2026
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Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo says President William Ruto should be allowed to serve for two terms. [File, Standard] 

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has declared support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid and warned leaders against premature campaigns.

Prof Lonyangapuo said President Ruto should be allowed to serve for the constitutionally permitted two terms, arguing that Kenya’s political history has largely been shaped by presidents who served for 10 years and above.

Speaking during a development tour of Keringet, the former governor said leaders eyeing the presidency should wait for Ruto to complete his two terms instead of rushing to challenge him in 2027.

He urged Kenyans to focus on leaders with clear development agenda instead of personalities and political rhetoric.

“Healthy competition is allowed, but we should elect leaders with agendas. We are not happy with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua because he is speaking carelessly. He should tell us his agenda,” Lonyangapuo said.

The former governor challenged former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to clearly state his political intentions and what he plans to offer Kenyans instead of attacking President Ruto.

Lonyangapuo further questioned Gachagua’s political future following his impeachment as Deputy President, saying he cannot seek elective office.

He dismissed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions, claiming that he lacks a solid agenda for the country.

“Sifuna is only showing signs of being a president. He should be allowed to continue, but I am sure he will not win against Ruto. He does not have any agenda. I will not vote for him because he is agenda-less,” he said.

Lonyangapuo also hit out at Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for opposing President Ruto, and questioned his development record in the county.

He said voters would not be swayed by political popularity, physical appearance or public applause, but would instead judge leaders by their development record and policies.

“We will not be swayed by good looks. We will choose leaders according to development,” he said.

Lonyangapuo also cautioned politicians against assuming that success in one elective position automatically translates into national support.

“You cannot use evidence of being the number one senator to gauge yourself as a presidential candidate. You will fail terribly. They will clap for you, but you will not get the votes,” he said.

His remarks come as political realignments intensify ahead of the 2027 General Election, with several leaders positioning themselves to challenge Ruto’s re-election bid.

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Related Topics

Ruto’s Re-Election Bid Ex-Governor John Lonyangapuo 2027 General Election Ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua
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