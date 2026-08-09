Kindiki defends government's development agenda in Mt Kenya

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome at Gaichanjiru Catholic Church in Kandara, Murang’a, on August 10, 2026. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure equitable development.

Prof Kindiki said that President William Ruto’s government has initiated many development projects in Mt Kenya to transform livelihoods.

“Am advising the people against being deceived to leave the government to join the opposition where nothing is being provided,” he said.

The Deputy President said the road projects which had stalled have since been revived after the government released Sh176 billion owed to contractors to ensure completion of 6,000km.

He spoke at Gaichanjiru Catholic Church in Kandara, Murang’a, on Sunday, where he was the chief guest during celebrations to mark 100 years since the establishment of Gaichanjiru Mission Hospital managed by the Catholic Diocese of Murang'a.

Kindiki, who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands) and Rebecca Miano (Tourism), said that the government has impacted the region with affordable houses estimated at 180,000 units, modern markets and student hostels that have created employment for hundreds of skilled and unskilled persons.

He said the church has a history of partnering with the government in matters concerning development and empowerment of the less fortunate in the community.

“In Murang’a the government has ensured all the projects that KeRRA under Eng Antony Mwaura was working on are completed to give the locals value for money,” said the DP.

During the event, the President gave Sh10 million for procurement of equipment for the health facility, where more than Sh20 million was raised.

Ruto also gave Sh 50 million and directed the Housing Department to facilitate construction of the hospital's ICU, HDU, theatre and laboratory

Kindiki lauded efforts by Wahome that have seen Murang’a County benefit from Sh27 billion programmes from her ministry.

“Murang’a through her efforts has 27 modern markets, Affordable Housing Programme units, and student hostels, programmes that have engaged hundreds of persons,” he said.