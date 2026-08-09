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Mount Kenya's political door has kept turning since 1992 polls

By Wainaina Wambu | Aug. 9, 2026
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Mount Kenya and its diaspora are long reputed for their strict accountability demand for its elected representatives, but even this has a flip side, or sides.

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