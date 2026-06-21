Ruto allies, opposition turn Lempaka burial into political battlefield

What was expected to be a solemn send-off for one of Maa land's most influential political figures instead became a stage for an early contest between the opposition's emerging "Linda Mwananchi" movement and leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration, exposing the growing political fault lines shaping the country's next electoral cycle.
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