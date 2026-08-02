Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Fading Orange: How ODM's national dream is shrinking into a regional fortress

By Okumu Modachi | Aug. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga at Pawaa Center when he received leaders from from Turkana County. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

For nearly two decades, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) resembled a mighty baobab tree whose branches stretched across Kenya's political landscape.

From the Coast to the Kisii highlands, the cosmopolitan precincts of Nairobi to the pastoral counties of the Lower Rift and North Eastern Kenya, the party projected itself as a formidable national movement anchored on reform, social justice and the towering political influence of its founding leader, Raila Odinga.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Oburu Oginga ODM Collapse ODM Wrangles ODM Split
.

Latest Stories

When cash politics turns against politicians
When cash politics turns against politicians
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
2 hrs ago
Of cornered Ruto and what Sifuna must do for his star to shine brighter
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
Fading Orange: How ODM's national dream is shrinking into a regional fortress
Politics
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

House of bribes
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
House of bribes
When cash politics turns against politicians
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
When cash politics turns against politicians
State agency CEOs face disciplinary action over failure to ensure State's cyber-resilience
By Josphat Thiongó 2 hrs ago
State agency CEOs face disciplinary action over failure to ensure State's cyber-resilience
Of cornered Ruto and what Sifuna must do for his star to shine brighter
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Of cornered Ruto and what Sifuna must do for his star to shine brighter
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved